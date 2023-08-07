Los Angeles Residents Don’t Want Homeless in Hotels

Unite Here should drop its dangerous demand to turn hotels into homeless shelters – in LA or any other city where they might try it.

Los Angeles residents are set to vote in March 2024 on whether to require all local hotels to house homeless individuals next to paying guests as part of a ballot initiative proposed by Unite Here – a labor union that represents LA-area hotel workers. The issue is headed to the ballot following a unanimous city council vote against the measure last year.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and conducted July 25-30, 98% of 500 Los Angeles residents surveyed said homelessness in the city is a crisis or a major problem, but despite that, 86% said LA should not prioritize housing people experiencing homelessness in hotels.

According to large majorities of Angelenos surveyed, housing homeless people in hotels next to paying guests would unfairly burden hotel staff (81%), devastate the city’s tourism industry (70%), and create an unsafe workspace for hotel staff (69%).

Unite Here’s insistence on housing people experiencing homelessness in hotels, next to paying guests, has become a focal point in its collective bargaining negotiations with LA-area hotels, with the union demanding that hotels support the controversial practice.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

Other key survey findings include:

• 71% say LA cannot afford to implement a policy that would allow people experiencing homelessness to check into any hotel with vacant rooms for a night and be side-by-side in elevators, hallways, and dining facilities with paying guests.

• 66% say housing unhoused individuals in vacant hotel rooms alongside paying guests will lead to a sharp decline in hotel tax revenue and result in huge cuts to essential city services like public safety and education.

• 59% would be less likely to visit a city and stay in one of its hotels if they knew the city required all hotels to house people experiencing homelessness next to paying guests.

“Undermining the safety and well-being of hotel employees is unfathomable, but that’s exactly what Unite Here is trying to do,” said AHLA President & CEO.

“Unite Here is fighting to fill all LA-area hotels with the same types of activities you see on Skid Row. If they succeed, they’ll jeopardize the safety of both hotel guests and workers, virtually destroy the city’s tourism industry, and cause massive job losses. Hotels are laser focused on employee safety and Unite Here should be too. That’s why we’re calling on Unite Here to drop its dangerous demand to turn hotels into homeless shelters – in LA or any other city where they might try it.”