Loop Spring 2024 at Croatia’s Lošinj Hotels & Villas

The Loop Spring 2024 events – Loop MICE, Loop Leisure and Loop CEE, are scheduled to take place in the mesmerizing surroundings of Lošinj Hotels & Villas, Croatia’s distinguished collection of upscale and luxury hotels and villas. This picturesque island setting, known for its rich heritage of healing and commitment to well-being, perfectly aligns with the essence of Loop’s vision and mission.

A gathering of the finest buyers from 16 countries in Central & Eastern Europe, Loop CEE will bring together an exceptional network of high-end travel designers, tour operators, and MICE agents to uncover the hidden gems of the region.