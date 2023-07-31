Croatia Travel Destination News European Travel News Hospitality Industry Hotel News Meeting and Incentive Travel Resort News Short News Tourism

Loop Spring 2024 at Croatia’s Lošinj Hotels & Villas

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

The Loop Spring 2024 events – Loop MICE, Loop Leisure and Loop CEE, are scheduled to take place in the mesmerizing surroundings of Lošinj Hotels & Villas, Croatia’s distinguished collection of upscale and luxury hotels and villas. This picturesque island setting, known for its rich heritage of healing and commitment to well-being, perfectly aligns with the essence of Loop’s vision and mission.

A gathering of the finest buyers from 16 countries in Central & Eastern Europe, Loop CEE will bring together an exceptional network of high-end travel designers, tour operators, and MICE agents to uncover the hidden gems of the region.

