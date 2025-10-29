Long Bay Brewing Commits to Culture and Community of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025

Antigua and Barbuda’s newest local brewery, Long Bay Brewing has announced its commitment to supporting Antigua and Barbuda’s culture and community by partnering with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) as the Gold Sponsor for Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025.

The announcement took place at the brewery’s Long Bay location, where representatives from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and Long Bay Brewing gathered to mark the partnership.

Following a tour of the brewery, Maria Blackman, Marketing Communications Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, said, “Something has definitely been brewing, and we are now so excited to finally reveal Long Bay Brewing as our Gold Sponsor for Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025. This partnership feels like the perfect pairing between a proudly local brand that is as bold and refreshing as the art and cultural expressions that will unfold during Art Week.”

Long Bay Brewing representative Calbert Francis added, “We are thrilled to support an event that celebrates the creativity of our people. As a new brewery, this partnership allows us to connect with the community and contribute to the growth of local culture.”

Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025 takes place from November 26 – December 2, 2025, under the theme “Culture in Colour,”. The week will feature exhibitions, performances, art and culture bus tours, and immersive community activities across the country. For more information on the event, go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com