London to Montego Bay and Barbados Flights on Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched new winter sun routes, granting travelers direct passage to the inviting beaches and lively cultures of Montego Bay and Barbados as the cold season approaches.

Flights to Barbados from London operate up to five times a week. Flights to Montego Bay from London operate up to four times a week.

“The inauguration of our flights to Montego Bay and Barbados marks a significant moment for Norse Atlantic Airways. We are thrilled to offer travelers the opportunity to escape the winter chill and experience the unparalleled beauty of these Caribbean destinations. These routes are a testament to our commitment to providing seamless, comfortable, and memorable travel experiences,” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering two cabin choices, Economy and Norse Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Norse Atlantic Airways was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021, and offers long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Washington, Boston, Barbados, Jamaica, Bangkok, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris. The company’s first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.