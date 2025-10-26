London Gears Up for World Travel Market: What Visitors Need to Know

eTurboNews once again is one of the official media partners and attending the upcoming World Travel Market in London.

One of the travel industry’s biggest fixtures returns to the capital this autumn as World Travel Market (WTM) London opens its doors at ExCeL London from 4–6 November 2025. Organisers expect tens of thousands of delegates to descend on the Royal Docks for three days of meetings, media launches, and conference sessions focused on the future of global tourism.

WTM’s recent editions have pointed to robust momentum for the show and the sector as a whole. The 2024 event recorded a six percent rise in overall attendance, alongside double-digit growth in qualified buyers and exhibitors—signs of a market eager to invest as travel demand normalises and evolves.

What’s on the 2025 agenda

This year’s programme highlights policy shifts, consumer behaviour, AI, and sustainability under the umbrella theme “Reimagining Travel in a Changing World.” The three-day schedule blends main-stage talks with targeted tracks and exhibitor showcases across sprawling halls—an environment where planning meetings by hall and region can save crucial time. Official show hours run 09:30–18:00 (Tue–Wed) and 09:30–17:00 (Thu).

Getting there (and around) efficiently

Connectivity to ExCeL has improved markedly. The Elizabeth line now drops visitors at Custom House—the station that sits on the venue’s doorstep—while the DLR serves Prince Regent for the east entrance. Organisers recommend using TfL’s Journey Planner to select the fastest route based on the time of day.

For international arrivals, typical Heathrow–Custom House journey times on the Elizabeth line hover around 48–50 minutes, with direct services running roughly every half hour—valid for evening flight arrivals when time is tight. (TrainPal)

Where to base yourself

With room demand surging during WTM, business travellers often cluster in:

Royal Docks/ExCeL-adjacent hotels for minimal commuting.

Canary Wharf (10–15 minutes to ExCeL) for broader dining and after-hours options.

The City/Farringdon/Liverpool Street, connected directly to Custom House via the Elizabeth line for those prioritising neighbourhood choice over commute minutes. (Venue guidance reinforces both the Elizabeth line and the DLR as primary access.)

What to expect on the ground

Attendees describe WTM as a “walking show.” The exhibition footprint is vast; clustering appointments and allowing buffers between halls is essential. 2024’s footfall and buyer growth suggest busy aisles again this year, with media calls and product launches packed across all three days.

Off-floor London moments

Between sessions, ExCeL’s Royal Docks setting offers quick detours without losing an hour in transit: waterside walks, Canary Wharf dinners a short ride away, and river bus links for scenic hops into central London after the show. Official visitor guidance signposts these options alongside the core rail routes.

The takeaway

WTM’s 2025 return underscores London’s pull as a global deal-making hub for travel and tourism. With precise dates (4–6 November), tight rail links to ExCeL, and a programme tuned to industry inflection points, visitors can expect three dense days of meetings and insight—provided they plan logistics and appointments with military precision.