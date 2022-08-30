Logistics Services (4PL) Market In 2022: What Is The Potential For Future Growth?

The global Logistics Services (4PL) market was valued at $ 57,900 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach $ 1,11,700 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Logistics Services (4PL) refers to a business model in which the owner of a business outsources its supply and logistics to another service provider. This provider is responsible for designing, planning, building, and running a complete supply chain solution. They are also known to be lead logistic suppliers. External providers can either own a warehouse or partner with other warehouse companies. Fourth-party logistics offers a higher level of supply chain management for the client.

Global Logistics Services (4PL) market Scope and Segmentation

The market for Logistics Services (4PL), is split into Types and Applications. The market report will provide a valuable resource that will help players, stakeholders, as well as other business participants, to gain an edge in the global Logistics Services (4PL) Market. Segment analysis covers revenue forecast, production capacity, and revenue forecast for the period 2022-2030.

This industry report shows the product type and the revenue, market share, and growth rate. It is mainly divided into Government and Government and Government and Enterprise, Government and Enterprise and Enterprise, Enterprise and Enterprises, and Intermediary Organizations.

This report focuses on End Users/Applications and examines the current and future status of major applications/end users, consumption (sales), industry shares, and growth rate for each app, including Healthcare and Consumer Goods & Retailing.

Competitive Landscape:

The Logistics Services (4PL), Market Competitive Landscape provides detailed information and data about players. This detailed report provides detailed analysis and precise statistics about revenue for each player over the period 2017-2022.

Major Players:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Nippon Express

DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding

XPO Logistics

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt

CEVA Logistics

Hitachi Transport System

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Panalpina

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Kuehne + Nagel

Wiima Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

DSV

Dachser

GEFCO

The main regions covered in the Logistics Services (4PL) Market analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the market opportunities and threats for Logistics Services (4PL), vendors in the global Logistics Services (4PL), and Industry?

What type of application, end-user, or product might offer incremental growth opportunities? Which type of application and what market share do they have?

What are the various sales and distribution channels within the global industry?

What are the upstream materials and manufacturing equipment for Logistics Services (4PL), along with the manufacturing process for Logistics Services (4PL)?

What are the business trends that will affect the growth of Logistics Services (4PL)?

The development trend and economic impact of the Logistics Services (4PL), industry.

What are the market opportunity, market risks, and industry overview for the Logistics Services (4PL), market?

What are the main drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Logistics Services (4PL), industry, and how are they expected to impact it?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Logistics Services (4PL) Market Forecast Period: 2022-2030

