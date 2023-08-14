Newsletter Short News Travel Technology News USA Travel News World Travel News

Lodging AI now on Sabre

Add Comment
5 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Lodging AI is now available for SABRE users to expand options for lodging reservations. Artificial intelligence, combined with data and insights, is the concept

Lodging AI can help travel agencies improve hotel attachment rates, creating additional revenue opportunities and providing travelers with more personalized lodging options. 

Using Sabre Travel AI™ machine learning models, the new lodging capability analyzes property attributes, customer trip segmentation, and traveler and agency preferences to generate custom lodging options and serve up properties that are most likely to be booked. 

The first two microservices of Lodging AI are now available. The focus is on alternate properties and cross-selling.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly