Lodging AI now on Sabre

Lodging AI is now available for SABRE users to expand options for lodging reservations. Artificial intelligence, combined with data and insights, is the concept

Lodging AI can help travel agencies improve hotel attachment rates, creating additional revenue opportunities and providing travelers with more personalized lodging options.

Using Sabre Travel AI™ machine learning models, the new lodging capability analyzes property attributes, customer trip segmentation, and traveler and agency preferences to generate custom lodging options and serve up properties that are most likely to be booked.

The first two microservices of Lodging AI are now available. The focus is on alternate properties and cross-selling.

