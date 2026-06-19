Victoria, Seychelles – The Local Food Fest 2026 will return from June 26 to 29 at Roche Caiman, marking its largest edition to date as Seychelles celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Independence.

Now in its fourth year, the highly anticipated culinary event has become a cornerstone of the National Day celebrations, bringing together local communities, tourism stakeholders, and visitors to experience the rich flavors, traditions, and creativity that define Seychellois culture.

For the first time, the festival will be extended to four days, offering an expanded program of culinary experiences, cultural showcases, entertainment, and interactive activities designed to commemorate Seychelles’ Golden Jubilee milestone.

Organized by the Tourism Department, the Local Food Fest continues to serve as a key platform for promoting Seychellois gastronomy while strengthening collaboration across the tourism, hospitality, beverage, and cultural sectors. Participating partners will present food and beverage offerings inspired by Creole traditions and locally sourced ingredients, highlighting the diversity and authenticity of the islands’ culinary heritage.

This special edition aims to celebrate not only the flavors of Seychelles but also the nation’s cultural identity, resilience, and achievements over the past five decades of independence. Through food, storytelling, music, and shared experiences, the festival will reflect the vibrant spirit of the Seychellois people and the cultural influences that have shaped the country throughout its history.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 2026 festival will place a strong emphasis on sustainability, service excellence, cultural preservation, and immersive visitor experiences. Attendees can look forward to authentic Creole cuisine, contemporary interpretations of traditional dishes, live culinary demonstrations, cultural performances, and engaging activities throughout the four-day celebration.

As part of the event’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, participating partners will be encouraged to adopt environmentally responsible practices, including reducing single-use plastics, promoting responsible sourcing, and utilizing sustainable packaging solutions.

The festival will also continue to showcase the Creole Rendezvous experience network, reinforcing Seychelles’ position as a destination where culture, gastronomy, and authentic local experiences come together.

Speaking ahead of the event, representatives of the Tourism Department highlighted the significance of this year’s edition in celebrating both national identity and the evolution of Seychelles’ tourism and hospitality industry.

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“The Local Food Fest has grown into much more than a culinary event. It is a celebration of our identity, traditions, and community spirit. As Seychelles marks 50 years of Independence, this special edition provides an opportunity to honor our heritage, showcase the creativity of our people, and celebrate the unique flavors and experiences that make our islands distinctive.”

Over the four days, the festival will feature extensive stakeholder participation, culinary showcases, cultural experiences, and destination storytelling, supported by collaborating media and content teams.

Further details regarding participating partners, program highlights, schedules, and featured experiences will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

The Tourism Department invites residents, industry partners, and visitors alike to join the celebrations and experience four days of culture, gastronomy, and togetherness as Seychelles commemorates its Golden Jubilee of Independence through the Local Food Fest 2026.