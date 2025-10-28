Unique to Indian history in the Caribbean is the fact that early immigrant labourers worked on sugarcane, lumber, and banana plantations in Belize. As early as the 1860s, they worked for American ex-Confederates.

Indians now comprise about 6% (or 12,000 persons) of Belize’s multi-ethnic population. As a cultural activist, Sylvia Gilharry Perez has dedicated herself to revitalizing East.

Indian culture in Belize. She is devoted to reclaiming and promoting Indian heritage through festivals, campfires, storytelling, beauty pageants, cooking workshops, dance performances, summer camps, and cultural presentations.

We must celebrate iconic people, like Sylvia, as living legends to honour their contributions.

We must recognize their impact while they are alive. These tributes show our appreciation for their work, which should motivate others to follow in their footsteps.

The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (16/03/2025). The ZOOM program was chaired by Shakira Mohommed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both from Trinidad. Raj Jadoo of Trinidad and Tobago supported this program. There were five speakers in the program. The topic was “Living Legends in the Indian Diaspora: Cultural activist Sylvia Gilharry Perez of Belize.”

DR. ALBERT WILLIAMS said, “One of the most memorable projects I worked on with Miss Perez was the 2014 Indian Diaspora Conference in Belize, co-organized by Dr. Kumar Mahabir. I was proud to be part of the team, supporting paper submissions, program development, and event coordination. Miss Sylvia was an exceptional leader throughout. She has been a powerful ambassador for our community, representing us across the Caribbean and beyond. While others have come and gone, she has remained a constant, dedicated presence. Among her many contributions, she created Masala Park, personally investing time and effort into its development. I strongly recommend renaming it in her honour: Sylvia Gilharry Perez Masala Park. Miss Sylvia also produces an annual calendar that celebrates East Indian people, culture, food, and community projects.”

TRICIA HALL PEREZ said: “Embracing her cultural heritage, she continues to give voice and visibility to East Indians in Belize. One thing I have observed is that, growing up, I often heard people use the term ‘coolie’ to refer to us – a term that is derogatory. However, through her efforts to educate and correct this usage, I now hear it much less. People are increasingly using the proper term ‘East Indian,’ which shows that the public is becoming more informed and respectful.”

JASON HALL MARTINEZ said: “My Auntie Sylvia and my mother were among the first women in our family to start wearing saris for festivals, special occasions and important family gatherings. It felt foreign to us at first as we have been heavily influenced by Western culture. So, it took some time to adapt and to appreciate the value of wearing these outfits. Over time, we came to see them as powerful reminders of our heritage and our connection to the subcontinent. Auntie has played a significant role in this journey. She is one of the few in our family who has returned to our ancestral India to see firsthand where we came from and who we are. In doing so, she has set a standard for us – to nurture and preserve our ties to our roots.

She was also the first to take the time to remind us that traces of our language and culture still live. By nature, she is an educator, and spends time teaching us about Indian culture that was lost along the migration and integration path our families have travelled.

DR. KUMAR MAHABIR said, “My presentation is a tribute to Sylvia, an icon who deserves to be emulated. She is a warrior—despite little support, she continues to lead a battle with remarkable strength and determination. Today, we honour her and all that she represents. We also express our hope that future generations will carry on her legacy with the same perseverance, courage, strength, and vision.”

SYLVIA GILHARRY PEREZ said: “I believe it is our duty to take up the challenge of recapturing, serving, and promoting our culture. In sharing our culture, I have faced many setbacks and encountered difficult, even heartbreaking situations that made me feel like giving up. The journey has not been smooth or easy, but I can honestly say that I have gained far more than I have lost. I have been fortunate to witness some aspects of our culture being revived; traditions passed down by our ancestors that they themselves never had the chance to see flourish. Seeing these moments brings me immense joy. I will continue to embrace our heritage and promote unity in diversity by reviving the past.”