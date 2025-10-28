Live Webcams on Hurricane Melissa from Jamaica

Category 5 Melissa Hurricane Winds are now up to 180mph, and pressure is down to 896mb. This monster storm will make landfall in Jamaica in the next couple of hours.

We are moments away from witnessing one of the most intense landfalling hurricanes in the modern era of the Atlantic basin.

eTurboNews is following a combination of livestreams from Jamaica, providing an up-to-the-second livestream video of the situation in Kingston and Negril.

Hurricane Melissa is a few short hours from making landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 or 4 storm, subjecting this country to never-before-seen flooding, possible landslides, and destruction from 200+ km/h winds.

People eTN contacted in Jamaica are optimistic they will be able to master this storm, like Jamaica has prepared, and is known as the country where tourism resilience originated.

If there’s one thing learned, it’s that Jamaicans are a strong and resilient people.