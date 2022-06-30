Lithuania Adds a 747 km Trail to the Hiking Map of Europe

Lithuania’s Miško Takas trail forms a part of not just the E11 (Hoek van Holland-Tallinn) hiking trail but also the longer Forest Trail that goes through all the three Baltic states. After finishing the Lithuanian trek that takes 36-38 days, hikers can continue on the E11 routes in Latvia or Poland. The trail in Lithuania is divided into newly-marked segments of approximately 20 kilometers, with accommodation spots available at the start and end of every section. Each of the sections has a difficulty designation of either easy, medium, or hard.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE
This is a press release that was pitched to eTurboNews as earned media.
eTurboNews did not fact-check this content.
- This article is available to premium subscribers.
- You may purchase our premium subscription for just $1
- If you like to adopt this article and make it available free to all readers please click here
Thank you!
What can seasoned hikers expect in Lithuania?
Leave a Comment