Lithuania Adds a 747 km Trail to the Hiking Map of Europe

Hiking, rambling, trekking have grown popular among European travellers. Used to well-maintained trails, breathtaking scenery and comfort.

Lithuania’s Miško Takas trail forms a part of not just the E11 (Hoek van Holland-Tallinn) hiking trail but also the longer Forest Trail that goes through all the three Baltic states. After finishing the Lithuanian trek that takes 36-38 days, hikers can continue on the E11 routes in Latvia or Poland. The trail in Lithuania is divided into newly-marked segments of approximately 20 kilometers, with accommodation spots available at the start and end of every section. Each of the sections has a difficulty designation of either easy, medium, or hard.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE This is a press release that was pitched to eTurboNews as earned media. eTurboNews did not fact-check this content. This article is available to premium subscribers.

You may purchase our premium subscription for just $1

If you like to adopt this article and make it available free to all readers please click here Thank you!

What can seasoned hikers expect in Lithuania?

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News