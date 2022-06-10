Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Government News Health Hospitality Industry Newsletter People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Technology Tourism Tourist Transportation Travel Wire News Trending USA

Lifting of pre-departure testing requirement adds 5.4 million visitors to US

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
The Biden Administration’s announced today that the mandatory pre-departure testing requirement for inbound air travelers to the United States will be lifted on June 12.

The US travel industry enthusiastically welcomed the news with the US Travel Association issuing the following statement:

“Today marks another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States. The Biden administration is to be commended for this action, which will welcome back visitors from around the world and accelerate the recovery of the US travel industry.”

International inbound travel is vitally important to businesses and workers across the country who have struggled to regain losses from this valuable sector. More than half of international travelers in a recent survey pointed to the pre-departure testing requirement as a major deterrent for inbound travel to the US

Prior to the pandemic, travel was one of our nation’s largest industry exports. The lifting of this requirement will enable the industry to lead the way toward a broader US economic and jobs recovery.

A new analysis found that repealing the pre-departure testing requirement could bring an additional 5.4 million visitors to the US and an additional $9 billion in travel spending through the remainder of 2022.

US travel industry stakeholders advocated tirelessly for months to ensure this requirement would be lifted, pointing to the monumental scientific advancements that have made it possible for the sector to reach this point.

US travel sector thanks President Biden, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Dr. Ashish Jha and others in the administration for recognizing the immense economic power of travel and its ability to reconnect the US with the global community.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

