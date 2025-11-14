Lesotho and African Tourism Board 3 Year Landmark Partnership to Boost Tourism and Investment

Lesotho is set for a major tourism transformation as it enters a three-year partnership with the African Tourism Board. The landmark agreement will launch new investment, cultural, and eco-tourism initiatives in 2025, positioning the Kingdom as a leading sustainable tourism destination and strengthening Africa’s continent-wide development agenda.

The Kingdom of Lesotho is poised for a transformative leap in tourism, investment, and sustainable development as it prepares to enter a landmark three-year partnership with the African Tourism Board (ATB). The agreement—set to be formalized through the signing of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)—is expected to reposition Lesotho as one of Africa’s most competitive eco-tourism destinations while reinforcing the continent’s broader integration agenda.

In advance of the official signing ceremony, ATB President and Executive Chairman, Dr. Cuthbert Simphiwe Ncube, will arrive in Lesotho on a high-level mission, accompanied by senior members of the organization and the ATB Ambassador for Eswatini and Lesotho, Miss Khanyisile Jenesse Zwane. The delegation’s visit reflects what ATB describes as its “unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic collaboration with member states” and supporting Africa’s long-term tourism renaissance.

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A Transformational Vision for Lesotho and Africa

At the core of the new partnership lies a shared vision: to position Lesotho as a continental model for eco-tourism, heritage conservation, cultural vitality, and youth-centered innovation. Under the MOU, the two parties will jointly pursue initiatives intended not only to elevate Lesotho’s global tourism profile but also to channel investment into sustainable infrastructure, community-focused enterprises, and capacity-building programs for young people and women.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture have emphasized that this agreement represents “a turning point” for the country’s tourism sector, which is widely recognized for its natural beauty, mountainous terrain, and rich Basotho cultural identity but remains underutilized from an investment and global marketing perspective.

Ambitious Programs to Launch in 2025

A defining feature of the collaboration is the rollout of a portfolio of ATB-led tourism and investment initiatives scheduled to begin in 2025. These programs are designed to stimulate immediate economic activity, diversify Lesotho’s tourism offerings, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in regional and international markets.

Among the flagship events planned are:

The Nexus Forum (A-A NF) – A pan-African platform promoting high-level dialogue on tourism policy, investment partnerships, and economic integration.

– A pan-African platform promoting high-level dialogue on tourism policy, investment partnerships, and economic integration. The Heritage & Independence Festival (A-A HIF) – A cultural celebration spotlighting African identity, resilience, and creative expression.

– A cultural celebration spotlighting African identity, resilience, and creative expression. The Lesotho Tourism Investment Summit (A-A TIS) – Expected to attract investors, developers, and tourism strategists to explore opportunities within Lesotho’s growing tourism economy.

To strengthen professional skills and infrastructure, the partnership will also introduce:

The Sustainable Tourism Infrastructure Development Conference (STIDC) – A forum addressing climate-resilient construction, green mobility, and sustainable planning.

– A forum addressing climate-resilient construction, green mobility, and sustainable planning. The Tourism Entrepreneurship & Global Pathway Programs (TEGPP) – A major new initiative implemented through an international partnership with Taskool, an education and innovation institution based in Azerbaijan, Europe. The program aims to equip emerging tourism entrepreneurs with global business skills, mentorship, and exposure.

A New Era for African Cultural Exchange

Beyond tourism and investment, the MOU places significant emphasis on culture and creative industries. A centerpiece of the cultural portfolio will be the Cultural Oneness Festival (COF), launched in collaboration with The Taste of Africa (TTOF)—a vibrant culinary and arts initiative originating from Ghana and Burkina Faso. The festival aims to foster cultural diplomacy, strengthen pan-African unity, and celebrate the continent’s artistic heritage.

Highlight Event: “Fiesta on Ice” — AfroGlide Xperience at AfriSki

One of the most anticipated outcomes of the partnership is the creation of The Kingdom In The Sky Tourism & Trade Expo, branded as AfroGlide Xperience @ AfriSki under the theme “Fiesta on Ice.”

The event—unique in its high-altitude, winter-sports orientation—will showcase Lesotho’s rare alpine landscapes and its potential to become a world-class adventure destination. Organizers expect the expo to attract international visitors, adventure enthusiasts, investors, and media outlets seeking new African travel experiences.

A Strategic Leap for Africa’s Tourism Future

Visit Lesotho With genuine smiles of the Basotho people, beautiful scenery of peaked mountains covering two thirds of the country, meanders of crooked eye-pleasing roads, with air so fresh, and water so clean, Lesotho is thee ultimate destination of choice

Under the agreement, the African Tourism Board will provide strategic advisory support to Lesotho on tourism development, policy alignment, and integration into major continental tourism platforms. By plugging Lesotho into ATB’s extensive network of partners and investors, the collaboration is expected to produce lasting benefits across economic sectors.

Dr. Ncube has described the partnership as “a living symbol of Africa’s capacity to achieve shared prosperity through unity, innovation, and collective purpose.”

For Lesotho, the partnership signals a clear message: the Kingdom is ready to step onto the global stage as a leader in sustainable tourism, cultural excellence, and investment opportunity.

As the continent continues to push toward greater socio-economic integration and tourism-led development, this alliance stands as one of the most ambitious and strategically impactful initiatives in Southern Africa’s recent tourism history.

Lesotho’s tourism slogan: An Unexpected High

The tourism slogan “An Unexpected High” perfectly encapsulates the unique and adventurous experiences that Lesotho has to offer. This slogan reflects the country’s status as a “Mountain Kingdom” and its appeal as a destination for those seeking a different kind of travel experience.