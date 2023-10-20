A passenger plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport during stormy weather conditions caused by Storm Babet.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers safely left the aircraft.

The airport is currently closed, and authorities are working to resolve the situation. Storm Babet had previously caused disruptions and flooding in Scotland and parts of England, resulting in three fatalities and hundreds of flooded homes.

Emergency services responded to the incident at the airport, and TUI, the airline involved, confirmed that no injuries were reported among passengers.

The incident has raised concerns about safety during severe weather conditions.