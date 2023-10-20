Short News Airline News Airport News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Safer Travel Travel Weather

Passenger Plane Skidded Off the Runway at Leeds Bradford Airport

17 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Binayak Karki

A passenger plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport during stormy weather conditions caused by Storm Babet.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers safely left the aircraft.

The airport is currently closed, and authorities are working to resolve the situation. Storm Babet had previously caused disruptions and flooding in Scotland and parts of England, resulting in three fatalities and hundreds of flooded homes.

Emergency services responded to the incident at the airport, and TUI, the airline involved, confirmed that no injuries were reported among passengers.

The incident has raised concerns about safety during severe weather conditions.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

