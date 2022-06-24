Quick News

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts: brings Glamor Back in Travel

11 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
PRESS RELEASE: Underscoring Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts momentous 50thanniversary this year, the distinctly European-born brand is celebrating its mid-century modern legacy as it puts a spotlight on renovations that accentuate and elevate this timeless style using design as a foundation to encourage guests to linger longer and savor the good life as travel returns.

With this resurgence, Le Méridien unlocks destinations around the world and encourages guests to slow down and grab a rosé during golden hour, enjoy a stroll with a gelato, reconnect in the hub or poolside, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, Le Méridien boasts over 105 hotels and resorts in coveted destinations around the world, inviting creative-minded, culture seekers to explore the world in style.

Juergen T Steinmetz

