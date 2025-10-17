Launch of the Official White Flag Certified Safe Marine Area Bond

The Ocean Alliance Conservation Member (OACM) , since its official launch in Monaco in 2013 by HSH Prince Albert II, has supported nations in creating Certified SAFE Marine Areas. Now, OACM has introduced a bond to help countries join this expanding initiative.

An act of solidarity towards the governments and a strategy to accelerate the concrete measures in ocean, lake, and river conservation in the rapidly deteriorating biodiversity loss.

OACM has launched a specially designed White Flag Certified Marine Areas (CSMA) Bond, the world’s first and only financial environmental bond, with the objective of subsidizing governments, the corporate sector, and organizations in initiating the cleaning-certification process of coastal and inland marine areas.

The CSMA Bond Value is an innovative, next-generation financial measure with a warranty program for preserving the world’s natural resources. The CSMA Bond injects financial means directly into deteriorated and devastated aquatic and marine areas, above and beneath the surfaces of oceans, lakes, and rivers.

The CSMA Bond’s long-term objective is to accelerate simultaneous intercontinental and global collaboration to integrate unified policies of the Sustainable Ocean Solution Conservancy Program. Its goal is to activate government–corporate sector programs that can immediately mitigate the imminent threat to human and marine life.

CSMA Bond Support for National Economic Growth & Prosperity

A single CSMA Bond can have a significant impact on a nation’s economy and its positioning in the international tourism industry. Activation of a single bond ensures the nation’s government OACM membership, granting access to the Global Environmental Promotion Network (GEPN).

This inclusion ranks the nation among the Sustainable SAFE Ocean Tourism Destinations, providing a wide range of marketing opportunities that contribute to economic growth and international recognition.

Financial Value of the CSMA Bond

The CSMA bond can be issued for a value of 1,000,000 euros up to 50,000,000 euros per Country. It can only be activated by the simultaneous engagement of the government, corporate, or organisational financial systems.

Recently, EURO 150,000,000 in bonds were approved for Black Sea States, including Certified Marine Areas in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and several Black Sea countries in Europe. Discussions are ongoing with the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (the Office of the Turkic States) to introduce the OACM development agenda for such regions.