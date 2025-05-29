Latvia: Stop Issuing Schengen Tourist Visas to Russians!

Current premium viewers: 21

Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has urged European Union (EU) member countries to halt the issuance of Schengen tourist visas to Russian nationals, citing the risk they pose to the internal security of the bloc.

Following Russia’s launch of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has completely stopped its visa facilitation agreement with Russia and enacted severe travel restrictions. Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, and the Czech Republic, have banned tourist visas for Russian citizens altogether. Norway, which shares a land border with Russia but is not part of the European Union, has also closed its border to Russian tourists and other ‘non-essential’ travelers.

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braze, posted on X: “Latvia calls on the EU countries to halt visa issuance for Russian citizens,” adding that the number of Schengen visas issued to Russian nationals increased by 25% last year compared to 2023.

According to the Schengen Barometer tracker, the total number of Schengen visa applications exceeded 500,000, even in light of sanctions against Russian applicants. According to the latest data, Italy was at the forefront in terms of visa applications received and became the leading destination for Russian tourists within the Schengen Area.

Applying for a Schengen visa A Schengen visa is an entry permit for a short, temporary visit of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. A Schengen visa can be obtained in the form of a single-entry visa, which allows the holder to enter the Schengen area once, or a multiple-entry visa.

Braze’s statements resonate with those made by Latvia’s interior minister, Rihards Kozlovskis, who remarked in March that it is the European Union’s moral duty to enforce a complete visa ban on Russian tourists. Kozlovskis said that the EU must acknowledge that it is “in a hybrid war” with Russia and called on the bloc to “seriously recognize the threat” that Russian tourists potentially pose to the internal security of the European Union.

Latvia has taken a firm stand against Moscow following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022, imposing extensive travel restrictions on Russian passport holders, which include banning all Russian-registered vehicles from entering it’s territory..