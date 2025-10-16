Latin American Travelers Love Travel to The Caribbean

At the latest edition of FIT in Argentina, the Caribbean Village area stood out throughout the four days of the fair, receiving excellent feedback from both the general public and industry professionals.

The latest edition of the Feria Internacional de Turismo (FIT) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, brought promising results for the Caribbean Village. The area coordinated by the agency EM Marketing & Communication, an allied member of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), and made up of Antigua and Barbuda, Turks and Caicos, the Cayman Islands, and Curaçao (the latter two with outstanding work from their representatives in Argentina), was highly appreciated by a large portion of the audience, which exceeded 138,000 visitors over the four days of the event.

In this way, the extensive work of the CTO—unified under the motto “One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean”—was effectively showcased and strongly highlighted among attendees at the renowned international tourism fair.

Connectivity, hotel capacity and formats, gastronomy, and the best time of year to visit were among the most sought-after topics by attendees. During the days open to the general public, visitors showed an intense eagerness to receive information about the destinations in order to plan their trips.

It is worth highlighting that the presence in Argentina’s capital held great significance for these Caribbean nations in their mission to attract both leisure travelers and corporate clients. FIT is Argentina’s leading tourism event and one of the most important in the Americas. In 2025, it brought together 59 countries and delegations, 40,000 professionals, and 556 international exhibitors, generating over 10,800 business meetings.

Another noteworthy element was the creative proposal by EM Marketing & Communication, which designed a dedicated space for the CTO. The setup featured décor resembling a pergola, dreamlike beaches, and directional signage pointing toward the participating Caribbean destinations and the CTO itself—creating a popular photo opportunity that attendees enthusiastically received.