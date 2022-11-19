Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination News People Peru Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

LATAM jet rams fire truck, burst into flames in Lima airport

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Two firefighters died in the incident, while 40 jet’s passengers were hospitalized, with four of them listed as being in ‘serious condition.

LATAM Airlines Airbus A320neo jet with 102 passengers on board, bound for Juliaca in southeastern Peru, crashed into a fire truck crossing the runway during takeoff at Jorge Chavez International Airport, in Lima.

The aircraft burst into flames after the collision caused an extensive damage to its starboard engine, gear & wing.

Two firefighters died in the incident, while 40 jet’s passengers were hospitalized, with four of them listed as being in ‘serious condition.’

Peruvian authorities are currently investigating how the fire truck ended up on the runway during the LATAM jet’s takeoff. According to Lima’s prosecutor’s office the incident could be classified as manslaughter.

LATAM Airlines is cooperating with the investigators and had pledged to provide all the necessary assistance to those affected.

The disaster led to the entire Peru capital’s airport being closed, with the administration stating that it expected operations to be resumed no sooner than 1pm on Saturday (1800 GMT).

