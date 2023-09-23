Laser Attacks on Planes in Karachi Airport Threaten Flights

Increasing laser attacks on planes in Karachi Airport have multiplied flight safety risks in Pakistan. Pilots at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport have experienced a recent surge in laser light strikes during takeoff and landing, posing a serious safety risk. These laser pointers at aircrafts can impair a pilot’s vision and create distractions during crucial flight phases, endangering both the aircraft and its passengers.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) sources revealed that laser pointer attacks originated from several nearby residential areas, including Model Colony, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Pehlwan Goth, and others close to Karachi airport.

These incidents have increased significantly in the past week, and both national and international airlines have alerted air traffic controllers about them.

Such lasers pointed at airplanes can lead to distractions, disruptions, and disorientation, posing a risk to the lives of passengers and crew on board.