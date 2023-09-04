Las Vegas to Atlantic City: Most Popular Casinos in USA

Even if you’re not a gambling fan, most casinos also offer delicious food and drinks, live entertainment, and even spas.

From Las Vegas, Nevada to Atlantic City, New Jersey and everywhere in between, millions of Americans are flocking to the casinos each year. There is something for everyone there and even if you’re not a gambling fan, most casinos also offer delicious food and drinks, live entertainment, and even spas. According to some gambling market estimates, US casino industry is now worth over $53 billion.

After analyzing over 300 casinos in the United States while using the data from major online travel sites, scoring the casinos out of 10 based on the percentage of reviews that were either “excellent” or “very good”, industry experts have revealed the top 10 casinos in the US.

Casino Location Score out of 10 MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, Nevada 9.1 Bellagio Hotel and Casino Las Vegas, Nevada 8.7 Tulalip Resort Casino Tulalip, Washington 8.7 Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, California 8.7 The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Nevada 8.5 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Atlantic City, New Jersey 7.9 Wind Creek Casino Atmore, Alabama 7.8 Caesars Atlantic City Atlantic City, New Jersey 7.7 Foxwoods Casino Ledyard, Connecticut 7.1 Gold Coast Hotel and Casino Las Vegas, Nevada 7

With a score of 9.1 out of 10, the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada takes first place as the best casino in the US. The casino hosts some of the biggest names in music, comedy, magic, and more to keep guests entertained. You can catch Usher, Cirque du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, and more.

With a score of 8.7, three casinos tie in second place. First up is the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, another member of the MGM family. This luxury casino offers a high-limit lounge, an exclusive space where you can play in peace, without the crowds you’ll normally find at casinos.

The Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip, Washington, is also scored 8.7. Tulalip is one of the largest casinos in America, and it’s also one of the most expensive. The casino is situated directly on Puget Sound, so it has access to fishing, dining, shopping, and more.

Finally, Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California also scored 8.7 out of 10. Thunder Valley boasts 250,000 square feet of gaming and is in close proximity to golf resorts, nightlife, and restaurants, and is also within driving distance to Napa Valley.

Next, is The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a score of 8.5. The Venetian is one of the most well-known casinos in America, and one of the largest in the nation. Due, to its popularity, the Venetian attracts some of the best performers in the world. The likes of Tony Bennett and Kelly Clarkson are regularly seen performing at the resort throughout the year.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey is next with a score of 7.9. This resort boasts five indoor and outdoor pools on-site, as well as a two-story spa. It’s also extremely close to the beaches, making it a great choice for a summertime break.

Wind Creek Casino in Atmore, Alabama, is next with a score of 7.8. Alabama might not be the first place you think of when you consider casinos in America, but the Wind Creek Atmore is one of the largest in the USA. The casino has over 1,700 games, as well as a spa, golf club, dining, and live entertainment.

Scoring 7.7 is Caeser’s Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Arguably one of the most famous casinos in the US, the resort has 1,141 rooms and over 3,400 slot machines.

Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut scored 7.1 out of 10. This casino has almost 2,300 hotel rooms and live shows every few nights.

Finally, rounding off the list of the top 10 casinos in the US is the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Gold Coast is one of the largest casinos in the USA, and the resort has six sister casinos.