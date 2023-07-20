Las Vegas Sands Stockholders are Winning

Las Vegas Sands Corporation, operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts and Casinos reported financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

Recovery in Travel and Tourism Spending in both Macao and Singapore Progressed During the Quarter. The Net Revenue of $2.54 billion and the net Income of $368 million.

The company announced the resumption of its program to return capital to stockholders. The company’s quarterly dividend has been reinstated at $0.20 per common share. The next dividend will be paid on August 16, 2023, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on August 8, 2023.

Net revenue was $2.54 billion, compared to $1.05 billion in the prior-year quarter. Operating income was $537 million, compared to an operating loss of $147 million in the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2023 was $368 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $414 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Resumption of Return of Capital Program; Reinstatement of Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 per share

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA Reached $541 million