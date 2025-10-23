Las Bandidas Opening during the Miami Art Week

In a year marked by turbulence and transformation, Las Bandidas invites us to return to a place of play, care, and creativity. Cuban-American artist Gabriela Noelle presents her most ambitious exhibition yet — a vibrant, immersive world where rebellion becomes repair and imagination becomes resistance.

For the first time, Noelle introduces the protagonists of her Imaginary Friends universe: Las Bandidas, a troupe of mischievous heroines who mend the world through small, joyful acts of creativity. These “altruistic bandits” move through life with curiosity and tenderness, reminding us that change begins in moments of wonder.

Rendered in Noelle’s signature language of lucite, textiles, and saturated color, Las Bandidas unfolds like a living comic book — a realm where myth, memory, and futuristic folklore converge. Visitors step into an environment that balances childlike joy with the maturity of care.

The exhibition features hand-dyed textile sculptures, new crocheted collaborations with artist Caitlin Farradas, and works on Amate bark paper — custom printed by Miami Paper and Printing Museum and layered by Noelle to evoke the magical energy of street art and ancient documentation. Towering Porteros stand guard like folkloric sentinels, while familiar characters like Weebees and Imaginary Friends return as playful companions.

“Las Bandidas is about the joy of making things better—about small repairs, inside and out,” says Noelle. “I wanted to honor that mischievous voice that says, ‘let’s see what happens if we try.’”

Immersive Installations

Two interactive experiences bring Noelle’s philosophy into daily life:

The Frame Shop (Art Week Edition) — inspired by her great-grandmother’s frame store in Cuba, this space invites visitors to select a work on paper and pair it with an upcycled frame, becoming co-designers in the creative process.

La Bodeguita — a pop-up filled with small treasures: Bandida hats, Weebee charms, and collectible objects celebrating art as something generous, accessible, and fun.

“Gabriela has been breaking the status quo by making elite fine art cute,” says co-curator Allison Freidin. “She was doing it long before this year’s Labubu craze — showing that sophistication and play can coexist.”

About the Artist

Gabriela Noelle (b. 1990) is a Cuban-American artist and designer based in Miami. Working at the intersection of material and memory, she transforms lucite, textile, and found objects into vibrant relics of youth — souvenirs of innocence, creativity, and care. Her work has appeared in international exhibitions and collaborations with Louis Vuitton Foundation, ICA Miami, Larroudé, Champion, Disney Create 100, and Joopiter at Perrotin Gallery, and has been featured in Vogue World, ELLE Décor, Frame, and Interior Design.