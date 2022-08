MainStay Suites, a midscale extended stay brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., welcomed the largest hotel in its system with the opening of the MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport.

Making its brand debut in the greater Los Angeles market, the 176-room hotel is one of several MainStay Suites opening in California, with properties planned in Beaumont, Fresno, Rancho Mirage, Oceanside, Riverside, and Victorville.

