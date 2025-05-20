Largest Ever IMEX Frankfurt Opens Today

The global breadth of destinations, venues, hotels and technology specialists reflects an industry that has strong momentum and is well positioned for the future.

The largest ever edition of IMEX Frankfurt opened its doors today. The show, taking place May 20-22, is the biggest yet in terms of exhibitor floor space, welcoming almost 3,000 exhibiting companies.

Show floor shines light on global industry

European destinations have expanded their presence more than any other region compared to last year, closely followed by the Middle East. Europe also represents the biggest area of the show floor, with hotel groups the second largest.

The hotel sector is also bringing the largest number of new exhibiting companies to the show, with Barceló Hotel Group, Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels and Unique Resorts Pvt Ltd among them.

Other new exhibitors, which total 15% of booths, range from the Seychelles and Kenya (Africa), Pattaya (Asia), Cyprus and Wales (Europe), Ajman and Saudi Arabia (Middle East), and Peru (South America).

Many of them, both new and returning, are using event design to enhance their impact—keep a lookout for Buenos Aires’ inflatable cocktail bar, New Zealand’s hobbit-themed booth as well as exhibitors using biophilic design to incorporate natural elements such as plants and bamboo.

Over 4,000 buyers

With over 4,000 registered buyers set to meet with an international range of suppliers, the business event community will take center stage for the next three days with a focus on the power and importance of face-to-face business, fresh perspectives on industry developments, and lasting personal connections.

Learning, activations and tech designed to support connections

The IMEX Events App, sponsored by Visit Monaco, has been enhanced to provide a more efficient show experience, enabling buyers to book meetings and update their schedules on the go.

The 200+ session education program, taking place on the Inspiration Hub and across the show, is designed to supercharge business meetings and networking. With learning across nine tracks, including Impact (IMEX’s Talking Point), attendees can expect sharp new formats, exceptional speakers and a few surprises.

A giant mirror box, musical interludes, tape art, and a large-scale paint by numbers are among the fun activations dotted throughout the show—all designed to kickstart conversations and inspire ideas for planners’ own events. Alongside this are dedicated quiet spaces devoted to rest, work and well-being.