Langham Hospitality Group has appointed Josh Littman as Head of Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With extensive experience in luxury hotels, resorts and branded residences, Littman will lead expansion efforts as the company pursues growth opportunities across key EMEA markets amid rising demand for luxury hospitality.

LONDON – Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has appointed hospitality development veteran Josh Littman as Head of Development – Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), reinforcing the company’s ambitions to expand its luxury hotel, resort, and branded residential portfolio across key international markets.

Based in London, Littman will lead development efforts throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa, focusing on securing new hotel management agreements and branded residence projects for The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis Hotels & Resorts, Eaton, and Ying’nFlo. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Hong Kong-based hospitality company as it seeks to capitalize on rising demand for luxury resorts, mixed-use developments, and branded residential communities throughout the region.

Building Momentum in Luxury Hotels and Resorts

Announcing the appointment, Langham Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said the company is experiencing increasing interest from owners and developers seeking distinctive hospitality brands with strong long-term positioning.

Home – Langham Hospitality Group

“The opportunities we’re seeing across the EMEA region continue to strengthen as owners and developers increasingly seek brands with clear positioning and long-term relevance,” van den Oord said. “With landmark openings such as The Langham, Venice and The Langham, Diriyah already helping to build momentum for the Group across the region, Josh’s broad range of experience, which extends across the luxury, upscale, resort and branded residences segments, makes him exceptionally well placed to help us capitalize on these opportunities.”

The executive noted that Littman’s extensive relationships with investors, owners and developers will play an important role as Langham expands its footprint in both gateway cities and high-growth resort destinations.

Extensive Development and Resort Experience

Littman brings more than 20 years of experience spanning hotel development, resort planning, investment advisory, branded residences and mixed-use real estate.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Development, EMEA at Starwood Hotels, where he led regional growth initiatives for luxury and lifestyle brands including Baccarat Hotels, 1 Hotels and Treehouse Hotels. During his tenure, he negotiated hotel and residential agreements in major urban centers and resort markets, working closely with institutional investors, private developers and capital partners.

Before Starwood, Littman held senior development positions with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, helping drive expansion across Europe and the Middle East. His background also includes advisory roles with AECOM Economics, formerly Economics Research Associates, where he specialized in hotel, resort and mixed-use destination planning throughout EMEA, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Additional experience with Kerzner International and PKF Consulting provided exposure to resort financing, market feasibility studies and large-scale destination development—expertise that is increasingly valuable as hospitality companies pursue integrated resort and residential projects.

A Heritage Luxury Brand Seeking Modern Growth

Founded in 1865 with the opening of The Langham, London, Langham Hospitality Group has evolved into one of Asia’s most respected luxury hotel operators. The company is wholly owned by Great Eagle Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed property and investment group.

Today, LHG operates and develops hotels under four distinct brands:

The Langham Hotels & Resorts – luxury hotels and resorts targeting affluent leisure and business travelers.

– luxury hotels and resorts targeting affluent leisure and business travelers. Cordis Hotels & Resorts – upscale hospitality focused on contemporary luxury and family-friendly experiences.

– upscale hospitality focused on contemporary luxury and family-friendly experiences. Eaton – culture-driven lifestyle hotels appealing to creative and socially conscious travelers.

– culture-driven lifestyle hotels appealing to creative and socially conscious travelers. Ying’nFlo – select-service and extended-stay accommodations aimed at younger urban travelers.

While the company enjoys strong brand recognition in Asia-Pacific and North America, management sees significant growth opportunities in Europe and the Middle East, particularly within luxury resorts and branded residences.

Capitalizing on the Resort Boom

The global luxury resort sector continues to outperform many traditional lodging segments as affluent travelers increasingly seek experiential destinations, wellness retreats and longer leisure stays.

This trend has created opportunities for operators like Langham, whose luxury positioning aligns well with demand in destinations such as the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf and emerging resort markets across Africa.

The Middle East, in particular, has become a major focus area. Government-backed tourism initiatives in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf states are generating billions of dollars in hospitality investment, creating opportunities for luxury hotels, integrated resorts and branded residential developments.

The upcoming The Langham, Diriyah, located near Riyadh, represents one of the company’s most significant projects in the region and is expected to serve as a showcase for future expansion.

Challenges Facing Langham Hospitality Group

Despite growing momentum, Langham faces several challenges as it pursues expansion:

Intense Competition: The luxury hospitality sector is dominated by global giants such as Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt, Accor, Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental, all competing aggressively for management contracts and resort developments.

Brand Awareness in Europe: While Langham enjoys a strong reputation in Asia, its brand recognition in parts of Europe remains lower than some competitors, requiring significant investment in marketing and owner education.

Rising Development Costs: Inflation, labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions have increased construction costs for hotel and resort projects worldwide, making development negotiations more complex.

Economic Uncertainty: Fluctuating interest rates and geopolitical instability can delay investment decisions, particularly for large-scale luxury resort and mixed-use developments.

Recent Successes and Strategic Advantages

Despite these headwinds, Langham has achieved several notable successes:

Continued growth of its luxury portfolio in key gateway cities.

Expansion of branded residence opportunities alongside hotel developments.

Strong owner interest in The Langham brand due to its heritage and luxury positioning.

Strategic entry into Saudi Arabia through The Langham, Diriyah.

Increased development momentum in Europe following projects such as The Langham, Venice.

Industry analysts note that Langham’s relatively smaller size can also be an advantage. Compared with larger hotel groups, the company is often viewed as offering owners greater flexibility, personalized support and stronger brand differentiation.

Looking Ahead

With Josh Littman now leading development across EMEA, Langham Hospitality Group is positioning itself for a new phase of growth focused on luxury hotels, destination resorts and branded residences. His blend of hospitality development, resort planning and investment advisory experience aligns closely with the company’s strategy of targeting high-value projects in rapidly growing tourism markets.

As global travel continues to recover and demand for luxury resort experiences remains robust, Langham Hospitality Group appears determined to transform its historic heritage into a broader international presence, with EMEA expected to play a central role in the company’s next chapter of expansion.