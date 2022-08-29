Landscaping Products Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 91.8 Mn By 2028

The global landscaping products market to reach USD 91.8 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 5.3%) during the forecast period.

Landscape products are materials that landscape architects and garden designers use. Market growth is attributed to the increasing global population and growing real estate businesses. Market growth can be attributed to the expanding global real-estate sector. These products will be in high demand due to the increasing number of residential and commercial properties.

The growing use of outdoor spaces, such as outdoor entertainment areas, outdoor kitchens, and lounges, is also driving the demand for landscaping products such as plants, water fountains, gazebos, and other related products. With the rising demand for landscaping products can, outdoor spaces can be renovated not only for aesthetic reasons but also for their value.

● Major Factors Drving the Global Landscaping Products Market:-

Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising disposable income and interest in landscape enhancement. High-income individuals such as large businesses and institutional clients are increasingly attracted to beautiful landscapes surrounding their homes and offices. This helps them project a luxurious and prestigious image. The market is seeing a rise in demand for landscaping and gardening due to the availability of many unique products, tools, materials, and plants.

There are also many discount options available online and at specialty shops. Landscape and gardening can also be used to provide information and impart real-time knowledge about horticulture at research centers and institutes. Attractive marketing strategies and social media advertising about the benefits of gardening and landscaping for attracting customers are driving the growing demand for landscaping. This is expected to lead to a rise in the market’s revenue over the forecast period.

● Factors Restraining the growth of the global landscaping and gardening market:

Market revenue growth will be impeded by high costs of raw materials and fluctuations in transport charges for the delivery of tools and equipment needed in gardening and landscaping. Other factors limiting revenue growth in the global landscaping and gardening market are time-consuming methods, unavailability of skilled labor, and a lack of knowledge about gardening and landscaping strategies.

Key Trending Factors in The Market:-

The Influx of Younger Homeowners Driven the Market.

People across America are planting for wildlife. They make a difference in their communities and advance the wildlife gardening movement. The millennial generation is more interested in landscaping and gardening as a hobby. This has led to a growing demand for landscaping services and mowing. The National Gardening Survey found that 38.0% (18-34 year-olds) plan to spend more money on their lawn and gardening activities in 2018 than the average of 29.0%.

The new generation is more open to technology and wants to save money by using new and better practices that reduce the required labor. In 2019, iRobot launched the Terra robotic lawnmower. The new technology of lawn care uses sensors to cut the grass automatically. It can be controlled remotely via the iRobot app. The growing number of Millenials and Gen Z people and the development of innovative technologies are driving the global landscaping and gardening services market.

Recent Developments In The Market:-

As part of an expansion plan, Talasey Group moved to Scunthorpe in May 2022.

Arborgold and SiteOne announced their collaboration in March 2022. This boosted the green sector through new solutions that helped businesses improve efficiency.

Key Market Players included in the report:

Griffon Corporation

Haddonstone Limited

HC Companies Incorporated

HeidelbergCement AG

Home Depot Incorporated

Intermatic Incorporated

Kafka Granite LLC

Lehigh Hanson

Monarch Cement Company

Myers Industries Incorporated

Oldcastle

Owens Corning

Quikrete Companies Incorporated

Royal Philips NV

Salina Concrete Products

StoneCasters LLc

● Key Market Segments

Type

Decorative Products

Hardscape Products

Outdoor Structure

Others

Application

Residential

Nonresidential

