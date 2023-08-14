Lake Balaton Becomes a Favorite HungarianNiche Destination

Hungary is becoming more popular than Spain for Germans that are relocating after retirenment.

According to a Spanish publication, German retirees are increasingly preferring the Balaton region in Hungary as a retirement destination over Spanish coast resort regions.

The wine-growing Lake Balaton resort region with high-rise hotels along a beautiful 198-kilometer shoreline is seen as a new paradise destination for long-term travel for retired German travelers

According to the Spanish online news portal ABC, the number of German retirees moving to Hungary has climbed by 25%. According to the post, which cited an anonymous German tabloid, Lake Balaton and its surrounds are a “new paradise for right-wing pensioners.”

Lake Balaton is a freshwater lake in western Hungary. It’s a major holiday destination with beaches, volcanic hills, and resort towns. The town of Veszprém has a walled Castle district and 13th-century frescoes at the Gizella Chapel.

This group of German tourists favors Lake Balaton and its environs for their retirement years.

The majority of those polled defended their decision by claiming that they could live comfortably in Hungary on their German pensions.

Another key aspect was the avoidance of the migrant inflow in Germany, as well as the fact that the elderly in Hungarian retirement facilities are treated more humanely.