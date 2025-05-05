Laid-Back Luxury and Peaceful Charm of The Bahamas in May

Current premium viewers: 5

May in The Bahamas offers a taste of tranquility—when the islands exhale into a more relaxed rhythm, revealing serene beaches, warm breezes, and nature at its most vibrant. The late-spring landscape is lush and alive, with crystal-clear waters perfect for diving and snorkeling, and skies that stretch wide and blue. It’s a time when the natural beauty shines, and cultural celebrations bring a spirited energy to the calm. From quiet coastal mornings to festive local gatherings, May captures the essence of island life at its most authentic – making it one of the best times to experience The Bahamas.

Read on to discover exclusive offers and local festivities in The Bahamas happening this month and beyond.

Events

Grand Bahama Dive Week (April 26 – May 3): Dive into the underwater wonders of Grand Bahama Island with this week-long celebration of the region’s pristine reefs and marine life. From April 26 – May 3, visitors can join guided excursions to explore vibrant coral gardens, swim with tropical fish and discover historic shipwrecks. Local dive operators offer special packages, making it a perfect beginning to May adventures.

Bahamas Powerboat Club Full Throttle Poker Run 2025 (May 3): The most anticipated Boating Event of The Bahamas returns May 3, 2025! With over 150 registered boats, 3,000+ participants and the best vibes, FT Poker Run is regarded as the largest Poker Run in the Caribbean. Attendees can experience a thrilling ride across the most beautiful turquoise waters with a helicopter guided route to the largest boating event in The Bahamas.



Looking ahead…

Rake & Scrape Festival (June 5-7): Held annually during the Bahamas Labour Day weekend, this signature event on Cat Island celebrates the island’s vibrant music with live performances, a Gospel concert, the Battle of the Rake & Scrape Bands, quadrille dancing, a children’s area, and local cuisine and crafts.

36th Annual Pineapple Festival (June 6-7):

Gregory Town, Eleuthera is the birthplace of the sweetest pineapples in The Bahamas. Each year it is celebrated as an event to attract local farmers, artisans, and vendors to display their Bahamian crafted pineapple dishes, drinks, and desserts. Don’t miss out on the tastiest event of the summer!

Regattas in The Abacos (June 22-29): Featuring a colorful array of sailboats and powerboats competing in exhilarating races, Regattas in The Abacos is set upon crystal-clear island waters. Amid the stunning backdrop of turquoise seas and white sandy beaches, visitors and locals come together to enjoy thrilling competitions, live music, delicious Bahamian cuisine, and a festive atmosphere – a perfect blend of sporting excitement and cultural immersion.

Goombay Summer Festivals (June through August)

Experience the vibrant culture of The Bahamas at the annual Goombay Summer Festivals this year! Held across multiple islands, this celebration of authentic, community-based tourism showcases the best of the nation, complete with music, dance, local flavors, and a deep commitment to cultural preservation.

Promotions and Offers

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas “Tennis In Paradise” Package: The Ocean Club is home to some of the best tennis in The Bahamas!

Now, guests can reserve the resort’s new Tennis In Paradise package and enjoy unlimited court time, a tennis lesson for two, plus daily breakfast for two. Those who reserve the package now through June 2025 can delight in the custom Giorgio Armani courtside collaboration, as part of the Resort’s participation in The Road to the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. The Ocean Club hosted the first tournament March 14-16, 2025, welcoming tennis legend Juan Martin del Potro, At the inaugural event, many guests had the opportunity to partake in a special clinic with Del Potro himself. With the Giorgio Armani decor, including custom courtside flags, seating, umpire chairs and more still on display, the stylish courts make the perfect Instagram-worthy photo backdrop. In between tennis matches, at The Ocean Club, the main activity is relaxation: emphasis is on “island time” and taking a break. Unwind on the Resort’s many hammocks strung between palms trees, take a float on the beach or in the quiet adult-only Versailles pool, or take a nap to the soothing sounds of the waterfall found at the family Lagoon Pool. Indulge in a spa treatment at the Resort’s Balinese-style spa, featuring eight intimate private spa bungalows with deep soaking tubs and indoor and outdoor space to unwind.

Cruise Highlights

Seatrade Cruise Global 2025: Last month, The Bahamas made a significant impact at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, Florida. Leading The Bahamas’ delegation was The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation along with a dedicated team of key tourism stakeholders and leaders in the local cruise industry. Building on a wave of strong momentum—welcoming over 517,000 cruise visitors this past January alone—The Bahamas is committed to sustaining cruise growth and enhancing the cruise passenger experience. DPM Cooper said: “The Bahamas is creating a tourism product that stands out globally, and the tremendous interest and collaboration shown in our meetings reinforces our belief in the vast potential of our cruise sector.”

Island Focus: The Abacos

The Abacos reigns as one of the top sailing and boating destinations in the world with a chain of islands and cays, spanning 120 miles. Drawing boaters of all kinds, from sailing purists to power boaters and novices to seasoned captains, the island chain boasts 17 operating marinas for easy coastal hopping. Water-lovers will enjoy the captivating dive sites, home to storied shipwrecks, vibrant coral reefs, and friendly seat turtles. Prefer to stay dry? Boat enthusiasts eager to delve into the island’s rich boating history can even experience the time-honored tradition of handcrafting boats at Man-O-War Cay.

The island’s quaint capital city of Marsh Harbour is home to a wide selection of hotels and resorts, exceptional restaurants, and spirited nightlife. From championship golf courses and miles of picturesque beaches, to historic English loyalist settlements ideal for history buffs, The Abacos truly have something for everyone to enjoy.

