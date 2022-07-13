La Fortuna made Andrey Gomez leave Panama for Costa Rica

Andrey Gomez came home to Costa Rica to be the new General Manager of the Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in La Fortuna, Costa Rica.

La Fortuna is a small town in Costa Rica, northwest of the capital, San José. It’s known as a gateway to Arenal Volcano National Park, comprising 2 volcanoes. Arenal Volcano is no longer active. Rainforests, a crater lake, and the La Fortuna Waterfalls are popular among visitors.

Additional resorts in La Fortuna, Costa Rica – Lost Iguana Resort and Spa

– Nayara Gardens

-The Spring Resorts and Spa at Arebak Anything missing?

Mr. Gomez has 25 years of experience in hotel management and operations across Central America.

His inherent understanding of the region and proven expertise in balancing the requirements of luxury tourism with social and environmental integrity is reflected in his role as custodian of this eco-resort.

Andrey’s career has focused on boutique properties across Panama, Nicaragua, and his native Costa Rica.

Most recently he held the position of Managing Director at the exclusive Islas Secas just off the coast of Panama.

There he successfully navigated periods of closure due to lockdown and drove forward its ethos of stewardship as an ecological treasure trove.

Andrey was also responsible for positioning Morgan’s Rock in Nicaragua as best in class, overseeing its renovation, staff training, and dramatically increasing profitability. Within Costa Rica, his experience includes the opening of El Silencio Lodge & Spa and a strategic role in building a new operational structure at the premium island experience, Isla Chiquita.

At Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa, Andrey will oversee the daily operations and team behind the 105-room resort.

Andrey’s vision, attention to detail, and ability to deliver luxurious, immersive, and adventurous experiences make him well placed to ensure Tabacón’s natural ‘welcome home’ mantra is evident at every guest and employee touchpoint.

All these initiatives are underpinned by Tabacón’s overarching and pioneering commitment to sustainability, which includes a variety of programs designed to support the surrounding community, the conservation of its pristine rainforest location, and Costa Rica’s cultural heritage.

Andrey Gomez says: “Tabacón has always been a trailblazer in Costa Rica. It is the resort that put La Fortuna, now one of the most visited destinations in the country, on the map.

For me, it’s a privilege to be able to join a team that has come together during the last two years like no other and be given the opportunity to evolve its legacy for the future. I look forward to exploring my own roots as we continue to regenerate both land and tradition through the Tabacón experience.”

The management team, Board of Directors, and all the staff welcome Andrey to the Tabacon family.

