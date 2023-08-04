L7 Hotels by Lotte Opens in Vietnam

The first L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, located in the Tay Ho area of the city, within the Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi soft- opened on July 28.
Lotte is promoting its brand as a lifestyle or boutique hotel. The rooftop infinity pool on the 23rd floor overlooks West Lake.
The hotel is home to a number of restaurants.
Lotte Hotels and Resorts is a South Korean group.
