Kuwait Tourism is Aiming for Lasting Smiles

When considering tourism, Kuwait is not so much on most visitors’ agenda when planning a Gulf region trip.
There is, however, great potential – and this tourism potential of Kuwait remains untouched.
Wealthy, safe, and just about crime-free, Kuwait is a great entry point to the Muslim world of souks, mosques, and that all-important warm Arabian hospitality.
Besides its intriguing attractions and natural wonders, Kuwait City also has a balanced charm of authentic Arab feel and modernity, making it more than just a desert oasis.
Two of the cultural landmarks sites are reaching out to the Western world today in their approach to a good visitor experience. Here is the new visitor approach outlined.
