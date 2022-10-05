Kiribati Tourism welcomes travelers to its islands

Kiribati is most famous for its world class flyfishing, great scuba diving, and astounding seabird wildlife.

The Tourism Authority of Kiribati (TAK) conducted a 4-day Tourism Restart Program training to all tourism businesses in Nonouti island from September 23-28, 2022.

The trainings included “Tourism and Hospitality for the New Normal” and “Tourism Business Fundamental and Revenue Management” delivered by Tourism Officer Training, Ms. Monika Rikita.

The Tourism Business Fundamental training covered recommendations for revamping business concepts and services offered through marketing and human resources capacity development programs. The Revenue Management training included best practices for managing revenue effectively as well as revenue forecast.

The COVID-19 safety protocol training highlighted the need for tourism business operators to protect its employees and guests from the threat of the virus through a pre-determined set of safety procedures set by the Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MHMS).

A total of 11 participants from different organizations and communities participated in the training. Of those, 7 of them were fishing guides, 1 tour guide, 1 from Nonouti Island guest house, 1 from Catholic Parish and 1 from Abamakoro Islet.

Since border reopening, TAK is encouraging all participants to apply what they have learned from the training for their guests and employee safety.

Kiribati is for travelers who have a passion for exploring and discovering, people who like an adventure off the tourist trail to places where few have been before, and people who want to understand a country – not just see it. Kiribati will challenge views of how life should be and show visitors a less complicated way of living where family and community come first.

Situated in the equatorial pacific, in the east Kiribati offers world class fishing (both game and bone fishing) from Kiritimati Island. In the west is the Gilbert Group of islands, which offer amazing and unique cultural experiences. The country’s capital of Tarawa has historic sites and artifacts where one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, the Battle of Tarawa, took place.

To get to Kiribati, there is currently only one airline with service to the most famous of the country’s islands, Christmas Island (Kiritimati).

