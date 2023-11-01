Killed together with his Wife, Children, Parents, Siblings and Friends

Hani Almadhoun is the Director of Philanthropy at The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, a relief and human development agency, at Brigham Young University in Washington DC.

Hani believes in Connecting Fulbright alumni and friends to promote international education as a global force for peace.

Today he announced, that his dear friend, Tariq Thabet, MBA., a recipient of a Fulbright scholar, attended a program at Michigan State University and is a big supporter of achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Tariq is now dead.

Tariq and 16 members of his family were killed on October 31 in Gaza.

Tariq Thabet, MBA. was a senior Programs Manager at UCASTI, Humphrey Fellowship at Michigan State University.

Last month, a month before he died, Tariq visited Barcelona and wrote:

I had the distinct privilege of participating in a groundbreaking event, the Conference on “Aligning investments with sustainability and corporate responsibility – The digitalization of impact measurement”, in the beautiful city of #Barcelona/

The conference was a veritable goldmine of insights, spotlighting strategies and best practices from global organizations including the European Union. We delved into aligning investments with Sustainable Development Goals, learning practical tools to evaluate their economic, environmental, and social impacts.

We discussed practical tools for assessing #economic, #environmental, and #social_effects and attended presentations from the European Union and other international organizations. Remarkable practices led by public and private organizations from the Union for the Mediterranean countries were shared, inspiring us all.

Being a part of this initiative was not only a learning experience but also a call to action. The discussions served as a reminder that the private sector has a crucial role to play in tackling our planet’s most pressing challenges.

This impactful event, jointly organized by the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) and ANIMA Investment Network, focused on empowering businesses to drive sustainable change. with the generous support of the German Development Cooperation and EBSOMED

Let’s continue to align our investments with sustainable growth, corporate responsibility, and making a positive impact in our world!

Tariq Thabet was also a friend of Mona Naffa, a Jordanian-American tourism Hero by the World Tourism Network, and Shradha Shrestha, manager at the Nepal Tourism Board and a Fulbright Humphrey Fellow in the U.S. from 2021-22.

Shradha was his cohort when they studied together in Michigan

Late Tariq Thabet proudly explained and posted:

President Jimmy Carter initiated the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program in 1978 to honor the memory of the late senator and vice president who had dedicated his career to the advocacy of human rights and international cooperation. Since its inception, more than 6,000 men and women from over 162 countries have been honored as Humphrey Fellows. Approximately 150 fellowships are awarded annually. The program is funded by the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Department of State and implemented by the Institute of International Education.

Directly and indirectly, he was connected by social media to many travel and tourism professionals around the globe, including this publisher. He believed in Peace through Tourism

Just a few weeks ago Tariq Thabet posted to his social media:

From the bustling streets of Gaza to the historic heart of Jerusalem, I’m absolutely thrilled to have participated in this year’s esteemed Taawon (Welfare Association) awards! This initiative doesn’t just recognize excellence—it magnificently showcases the boundless potential of the Palestinian community.

Serving as a juror for the Munir Al-Kaloti Award “For a Better Tomorrow We Innovate” was truly an enlightening and transformative experience.

To witness the creativity, resilience, and innovation at the heart of our community was an absolute honor.

A heartfelt thank you to Fadi Elhindi Palestine Country Director of Taawon, and the entire Taawon (Welfare Association) team for making this journey unforgettable.

With 19 years of celebrating innovation and 40 years marking Taawon’s impactful journey, I eagerly look forward to many more years of championing quality and resilience. Congratulations to all the winners and their pioneering projects!’

He loved Gaza, he loved the U.S., he loved Europe – and he was not a terrorist.

He and his entire family along with other friends and families were killed yesterday in a sudden air strike.

His big plans to be part of a bigger future in a sustainable world were not fulfilled when he was killed yesterday October 31 in Gazah together with his wife, parents, siblings, and their respective families.

May they rest in peace, and may peace prevail between Israel and the Palestinian people.