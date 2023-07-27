Key Largo Resort Joins Rentyl Collection

Largo Resort, one-of-a-kind, Bali-inspired luxury resort in the Florida Keys, has signed a Full Management Agreement with the Rentyl Resorts, which will manage the day-to-day operations of the property including housekeeping, maintenance, security, and resort services, along with all Sales, Marketing and Revenue Management efforts.

President of Rentyl Resorts, Vince Angelo says, “Largo Resort is a gem of a property in beautiful Key Largo. The setting and accommodations are unique, tranquil and give the traveler a true experience of remoteness in a tropical island setting. We are super excited to have the Largo Resort ownership and team join the Rentyl family and look forward to continuing to deliver and develop World Class products and services at this special Resort.”