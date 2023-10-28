Kenya Wants More Chinese Tourists

According to Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) official, the People’s Republic of China is among the six leading tourist source markets for Kenya, and East African country is seeking the ways to increase the number of tourist arrivals from China.

Therefore, Kenya’s state-owned tourism marketing agency announced a roadshow, which will be held in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou on November 8-13 to showcase the country’s diverse tourism products in major Chinese cities.

During the upcoming roadshow, tourism officials and tour operators from Kenya are expected to meet their Chinese counterparts in the three cities to talk about new strategies and programs to increase Chinese tourist arrival numbers.

“We look forward to more arrivals from China,” said John Chirchir, the acting chief executive officer of KTB, announcing the roadshow during the KTB-Kenya-China Tourism Association Forum in Nairobi, where policymakers and tour operators from China and Kenya explored the ways to attract more leisure travelers from China.

According to Chircgir, Kenya received 34,638 Chinese tourists from January to August of this year, up from 13,601 recorded in the same period in 2022, translating into arrivals growth rate of 154 percent.