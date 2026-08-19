Seven people, including six tourists and a pilot, were killed in a helicopter crash near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu, Kenya. The aircraft was carrying guests of luxury safari operator &Beyond. Here’s what is known about the victims, helicopter operator, aircraft history, safety record and comparable tourist helicopter disasters.

On August 19, 2026, in Samburu County, Kenya, six tourists and a pilot died near Mount Ololokwe as investigators examine one of Kenya’s deadliest recent helicopter accidents involving international visitors

NAIROBI, Kenya — Six tourists and a pilot were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in the rugged wilderness of northern Kenya, turning a luxury safari journey into one of the country’s deadliest recent aviation accidents involving tourists.

The helicopter went down near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, an imposing flat-topped mountain rising from the arid landscape of northern Kenya. Police said all seven people aboard — six tourists and the pilot — were killed. There were no survivors.

The aircraft has been identified by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority as a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM. The accident occurred at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time. KCAA said the aircraft was flying between the Loisaba area and Ewasonyiro when it crashed.

Images from the remote crash site showed the helicopter destroyed by impact and fire. The difficult terrain complicated access for emergency and recovery teams. Kenya’s Air Accident Investigation Department is investigating the cause.

No official cause had been established by Wednesday afternoon.

The tourists were traveling with &Beyond

Luxury African Safaris | South America & Asia Tours | andBeyond andBeyond is an award-winning, luxury experiential travel company that tailor-makes exclusive safaris and tours in Africa, Asia and South America.

Luxury safari company &Beyond confirmed that the helicopter was carrying its guests when it crashed. Reuters reported that the company acknowledged the accident but did not initially disclose the number or identities of its clients. &Beyond said Kenyan authorities were investigating the crash.

The company operates some of Africa’s most exclusive safari properties and experiences. Its Kenyan portfolio includes the recently opened &Beyond Suyian Lodge in Laikipia, and the company advertises scenic helicopter experiences in the Suyian Conservancy area.

That places the accident within a distinctive part of East African tourism: high-end helicopter safaris that allow guests to cross huge distances and reach mountains, deserts, rivers and wildlife areas that can be difficult or impossible to reach quickly by road.

Who were the victims?

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kenyan authorities had not officially released the nationalities of the six tourists. A preliminary police report reviewed by Reuters confirmed that the victims were six tourists and one pilot but did not state the tourists’ nationalities.

Some Kenyan online reports have circulated purported names of the seven victims. One report listed a pilot and six passengers, but those identities had not been independently confirmed by Reuters, AP, the KCAA or the respective foreign governments at the time of writing. They should therefore not yet be treated as confirmed identifications.

The absence of confirmed nationalities is significant. In international aviation accidents, authorities commonly delay public identification until families have been notified and identities have been formally established.

Who operated the helicopter?

Tropic Air Kenya | Air Charter Africa Tropic Air is a leading air charter company operating throughout East Africa and based at Nanyuki Airfield in Northern Kenya.

This remains one of the areas where early reporting is inconsistent. The Associated Press reported that the helicopter was operated by Tropic Air, a well-established Kenyan safari aviation company based in Nanyuki.

However, Kenyan reporting and aviation databases associate registration 5Y-GYM with Lady Lori, a Kenyan helicopter charter company. Kenyan outlet Tuko reported that the EC130 B4 was owned by Lady Lori, while historical aviation references also connect the registration with Lady Lori operations.

The distinction matters because three different companies can potentially be involved in a safari flight: the travel company selling or arranging the experience, the registered owner of the aircraft, and the aviation company operationally responsible for the flight.

What can presently be stated with greater confidence is:

Tour operator/guest relationship: &Beyond.

&Beyond. Aircraft: Eurocopter EC130 B4.

Eurocopter EC130 B4. Registration: 5Y-GYM.

5Y-GYM. Aircraft associated in Kenyan records/reporting with: Lady Lori.

Lady Lori. Operator reported by AP: Tropic Air.

Tropic Air. Final operational responsibility: still requires authoritative confirmation from investigators.

The investigation should establish the aircraft’s registered owner, Air Operator Certificate under which the flight was conducted, maintenance responsibility and operational control.

The same helicopter had an earlier weather-related incident

Another potentially relevant piece of the aircraft’s history emerged.

Aviation industry publication HeliHub records 5Y-GYM making an emergency landing in a potato field in Kinangop, Kenya, on May 30, 2015 because of weather conditions.

Among the passengers were senior Kenyan politicians, including National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. The aircraft landed without the mass loss of life seen in Wednesday’s accident.

An emergency or precautionary landing does not by itself indicate that an aircraft is unsafe, and there is currently no evidence connecting the 2015 event with Wednesday’s crash. But investigators are likely to reconstruct the aircraft’s complete maintenance and operational history as part of their inquiry.

Lady Lori’s accident history

If investigators confirm that Lady Lori was the operator rather than simply an owner or associated company, they will scrutinize its previous accident record.

Aviation Safety Network records another Lady Lori Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-RWR, involved in an accident near Lake Turkana on August 17, 2010. Four people were aboard and there were no fatalities.

The aircraft was written off, according to aviation accident records. HeliHub likewise identifies Lady Lori Helicopters as the operator in that accident.

Aviation Safety Network also records a Lady Lori Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, 5Y-JLL, in an accident at Akobo Airport in what is now South Sudan in June 2016. That event resulted in no fatalities.

Those events establish that the company has had previous reportable accidents, but they do not provide enough information to calculate a meaningful accident rate. Such a calculation requires reliable exposure data — particularly total flights and flight hours — rather than simply counting accidents. That distinction is important when judging an operator’s safety record.

Tropic Air also has a previous scenic-flight accident

If the AP report that Tropic Air was operating Wednesday’s flight proves correct, a different accident history becomes relevant.

Tropic Air describes itself as a Kenyan charter and helicopter company offering private flights, heli-safaris, conservation support, search-and-rescue and other specialist operations across East Africa. The company says it has operated in East Africa for approximately 25 years.

It also operates its own KCAA-approved aircraft maintenance organization at Nanyuki Airfield. Tropic Air says the facility has been an approved maintenance organization for 16 years and employs about 25 engineering, mechanical, and technical-records staff.

But Tropic Air has previously suffered a serious helicopter accident.

On August 4, 2022, a Tropic Air Eurocopter AS350 B3e, registration 5Y-CCP, crashed at Lake Logipi in northern Kenya while conducting a scenic flight. Aviation Safety Network records the helicopter as written off, with no fatalities. Again, the existence of a previous accident cannot on its own establish that an operator has a poor safety record. A fair comparison requires flight-hour data and the findings of individual accident investigations.

A grim precedent: four American tourists killed in Kenya in 2019

Wednesday’s disaster has a striking Kenyan precedent.

On March 3, 2019, four American tourists and their Kenyan pilot were killed when a Bell 505 Jet Ranger X crashed on Central Island in Lake Turkana. All five people aboard died.

The helicopter had visited the remote volcanic island with another helicopter before taking off that evening. It subsequently lost contact and crashed.

The 2019 accident demonstrates some of the recurring challenges of helicopter tourism in remote East African environments: isolated terrain, rapidly changing weather, limited emergency access and operations far from large airports. Wednesday’s toll of seven deaths exceeds the five fatalities in that tourist helicopter accident.

Kenya has suffered several major helicopter disasters

The Samburu accident also comes during a difficult year for Kenyan helicopter aviation.

In February 2026, six people — including Kenyan MP Johana Ng’eno — were killed when a helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff in hilly terrain in Nandi County.

Police initially described poor weather around the accident. A subsequent investigation found the aircraft struck rising terrain while operating under visual flight rules in conditions involving low cloud. The investigation reported no mechanical anomaly and recommended stronger operational guidance concerning weather limitations and decision-making.

Kenya has suffered other high-profile helicopter disasters, including the 2012 crash that killed Internal Security Minister George Saitoti and five others and military helicopter accidents involving multiple fatalities.

The country nevertheless relies heavily on small aircraft and helicopters. Safari lodges, conservation projects, private reserves and remote communities are scattered across enormous areas where road travel can take many hours.

Helicopters occupy an especially important — and lucrative — niche at the luxury end of the safari industry.

How does this compare with tourist helicopter accidents elsewhere?

Kenya is not unique in confronting the risks associated with sightseeing helicopters.

Hawaii provides one of the clearest international comparisons because helicopters routinely carry tourists into mountainous terrain where weather can change rapidly. A peer-reviewed study examining Hawaii sightseeing helicopter operations between 1981 and 2008 identified 59 crashes. Sixteen were fatal, killing 46 tourists and nine pilots.