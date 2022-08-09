Kenya Election today with tourist security in place

Kenya government and tourist associations assured visitors of security during the election while staying at parks, hotels, and visiting sites.

Kenyan people are voting for their new president and other political leaders today after several months of public campaigns to attract voters. Both the Kenyan government and tourist associations have assured foreign visitors of their security during the election while staying at Kenyan wildlife parks, hotels, and all visiting sites.

A total of 22,120,458 voters, 290 constituencies, and 46,229 polling centers are set for today’s election that is anticipated to attract the biggest number of candidates ever than in past elections since this East African nation gained its independence from Britain in 1963.

Four presidential candidates are contesting for the presidency post while 2,132 other aspirants are eyeing 290 parliamentary seats and 12,994 others are contesting the 1,450 County Assembly (MCA) positions.

Kenyan current Vice President, Mr. William Ruto, and the famous politician, Mr. Raila Odinga, are the potential candidates vying for the presidential post to succeed the current and on-going president, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta.

Reports from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi said that some 340 candidates have been cleared to vie for 47 Senate seats, with 266 seeking gubernatorial positions in the 47 counties, and another 359 eyeing the 47 Woman Representative seats in the Kenyan parliament.

Kenyan security officers have been deployed to various hotels on the Coast.

These officers are there to provide security for tourists during the General Election at this time when the tourist high season starts in East Africa with more international visitors landing mostly in Kenya and Tanzania for wildlife safaris and beach holidays.

Tourist companies in Nairobi and Mombasa on the Indian Ocean coast have expressed their confidence that the polls would be peaceful. Hotels in Mombasa are operating at 40 to 50 percent bed occupancy, reports said.

The global tourist market has shown a high confidence in Kenya’s elections. Tourism has been stabilizing since the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most visitors to the Coast have been Kenyans, with the international market slowly picking up after countries relaxed their travel regulations.

Kenya remains the leading safari destination in East Africa with most international tourist companies from Nairobi, linking other regional destinations in East Africa.

