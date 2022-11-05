Kenya Airways Pilots on Strike

Travel on Kenya Airways today may not happen after pilots of the national carrier went on strike.

As reported in the Kenya Standart, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday morning, November 5, drove to the JKIA for a crisis meeting with Kenya Airways’ top management following the pilots’ strike.

As of 6 am Saturday East Africa’s busiest airport, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi was paralyzed.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA), is demanding that Kenya Airways restart contributions to its staff pension fund which was stopped during the COVID pandemic.

The KQ pension scheme needs at least Sh1.3 billion annually, with pilots taking home the largest chunk, Sh700 million.

The striking pilots also want the airline’s board and executives removed, citing governance issues.

