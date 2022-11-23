Kempinski Seychelles Resort Awarded Silver EarthCheck 2022

The world’s leading certification, consulting and advisory group for

sustainable destinations and tourism organizations has, once again, recognized and certified Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare as a Silver EarthCheck property. The resort has consistently demonstrated its commitment to preserving the cultural heritage and natural surroundings of the beautiful island of Seychelles.

Conscious of the impact our industry has on the planet, the management of Kempinski Seychelles Resort has dutifully implemented sustainable actions these past years. Methodical reporting tools are used for the daily monitoring of our ecological footprint and best practices are readjusted accordingly. Among the range of initiatives undertaken by Kempinski Seychelles Resort, we partner with a local ‘waste oil collector’ for used oils and fat stocked at the resort, recycled water is used for irrigation purposes and green waste is composted. Through our ‘Green Linen Artefact’ program, we offer guests the option to have the linens changed every alternate day. We also favor short-circuit and locally sourced produce and we team up with suppliers who have sustainability at the heart of their businesses.

In order to strengthen our commitment to green actions, our newly renovated rooms at Kempinski Seychelles Resort are equipped with guest room energy management systems, which will reduce energy consumption, as well as dual flushing systems for water conservation. Our acquisition of a PV solar system for renewable projects and plastic elimination are our main focus. With a fully refurbished resort by October 2023, the promotion of artists from Seychelles and local crafts will be integrated into our daily activities.

This achievement is first and foremost a recognition for the team who has worked diligently to retain the certification. Driven by our conviction, Kempinski Seychelles Resort has set up a ‘Green Committee’ with team members who promote sustainable practices in the resort and build awareness among their colleagues, making ecology a habit.

While we are devoted to offering exceptional services at our resort, it goes hand in hand with our care for the planet, as we attempt to minimize our environmental and social impact. Our team strives to find creative and innovative ways to entertain our guests as they indulge in a memorable holiday while respecting the environment and local culture.

The journey for sustainable tourism has just begun. ‘As we celebrate this valuable recognition, we are aware of the role we play and the responsibility we have as hotel leaders. At Kempinski Seychelles Resort, we are guided by sustainable actions in everything we do. Our aim is to adopt best practices that will help in the preservation of the planet for future generations. We believe that everyone can make a positive impact,’ stated Oliver Kuhn, General Manager of Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare.

