Kazakhstan Explosion: At Least 21 Dead

A methane gas explosion at the Kostenko mine in Kazakhstan‘s Karaganda region, owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, caused 21 fatalities, with 23 miners still missing. Out of the 252 miners present, 208 were safely evacuated.

In response, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suspended investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau and initiated a government investigation. The Kazakhstani Prosecutor General’s Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into potential safety regulation violations.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov had previously raised safety concerns, citing over 100 fatalities at ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s facilities in the past 15 years.

