Kazakhstan – China Visa Free Travel to Take Effect Soon

The mutual visa exemption agreement between Kazakhstan and China, signed on May 17 in Xi’an, will take effect on November 10, as confirmed by the Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry in an October 17 letter.

This agreement allows citizens of both countries, Kazakhstan and China, to visit each other without the need for a visa for various purposes, including private affairs, tourism, medical treatment, international travel, transit, and business.

Under this agreement, individuals from Kazakhstan and China can enjoy visa-free access for up to 30 calendar days upon crossing the border, with a cumulative total of 90 calendar days allowed within a 180-day period.

However, if the purpose or duration of the visit does not align with these provisions, citizens must obtain the appropriate visa before entering either country, Kazakhstan or China.