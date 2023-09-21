Kazakh Foreign Minister Engages in SCO’s Discussions in New York

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, met with foreign counterparts to enhance cooperation during a work trip to New York.

During an extraordinary meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council, Murat Nurtleu chaired the discussion. The topics included SCO development prospects and strengthening cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in the face of global and regional challenges.

Nurtleu emphasized the importance of enhancing the SCO’s influence in international relations. He also expressed Kazakhstan’s commitment as the current SCO chair to lead joint efforts in improving the organization’s performance in areas such as security, trade, the economy, and cultural-humanitarian affairs.

“In modern conditions, we need an agile organization capable of effectively responding to the challenges and threats of our time. We need a new perspective on utilizing the SCO potential,” he said.