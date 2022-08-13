With an aim to increase domestic footfalls from Telangana the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (KSTDC) organized a Roadshow at The Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach here to promote tourist places, hotels, resorts, homestays and service providers from Karnataka amongst the people of Visakhapatnam.
Karnataka Tourism Road Show a big hit
