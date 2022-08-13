Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Karnataka Tourism Road Show a big hit

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
L-R - Mr. K. Vijay Mohan, President, Tours & Travels Association of Andhra, Mr. Ravi Rai, General Manager, Novotel Varuna Beach, Mr. Shivakumar, General Manager (Admin), Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, Mrs. Indiramma BG, General Manager (Finance), Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Kumar, Secretary, Tours & Travels Association of Andhra – image courtesy of KSTDC
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Karnataka Department of Tourism and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (KSTDC) organized a Karnataka Tourism Roadshow.

With an aim to increase domestic footfalls from Telangana the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (KSTDC) organized a Roadshow at The Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach here to promote tourist places, hotels, resorts, homestays and service providers from Karnataka amongst the people of Visakhapatnam.

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

