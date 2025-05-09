Karnataka International Travel Expo Resounding Success in Bangalore

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition held 6 years ago in 2019, the second edition of Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE) 2025, took place at Taj West End, where Bangalore successfully showcased Karnataka as a vibrant and diverse global tourism hub.

Current premium viewers: 1

Organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and the Secretary of the Organizing Committee for the Karnataka Tourism Society, Mr. S. Mahalingaiah, KITE 2025 promises to be a platform that brings together stakeholders from across the tourism and hospitality industries. KITE 2025, brought together industry stakeholders from across the world.

The Expo was inaugurated by HAJ Waqf Department, Government of Karnataka, Rajendra K.V. IAS, Director, Tourism Minister Sri H.K. Patil Department of Tourism and Marketing Director KSTDC, Mr. Shamrju, President, KTS, with the oﬃce bearers of KTS, Sri H.K. Patil, Honorable Minister for Law & Parliamentary Aﬀairs, Legislation, Tourism, Government of Karnataka, Union Minister of State for MSME and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Sri Salma K Fahim, Smt Salma K. Fahim IAS, Secretary to Government, Tourism Minority Welfare. The event also saw the participation of Sri Rizwan Arshad, Honorable MLA, along with other members of Parliament, government officials, and industry representatives.

Strengthening Karnataka’s Global Tourism Footprint

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rajendra K.V., IAS, Director, Department of Tourism and Managing Director, KSTDC, emphasized the importance of KITE 2025 as a platform to connect the global travel industry with Karnataka’s tourism sector. He highlighted the expo’s role in facilitating partnerships, expanding Karnataka’s reach in international markets, and fostering business opportunities.

Smt. Salma K. Fahim, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism and Minority Welfare, and Haj and Waqf Department, underscored the economic impact of tourism in Karnataka, stating: “Tourism is a major contributor to the state’s economy and generates thousands of jobs. KITE 2025 marks a significant milestone in Karnataka’s journey to becoming a premier global travel destination.”

Commitment to Tourism Development

Tourism Minister Sri H.K. Patil emphasized Karnataka’s efforts to enhance seamless connectivity and tourism infrastructure, ensuring that both well-known and hidden gems across the state receive due recognition. “Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sri Siddaramaiah, is working tirelessly to develop essential amenities that support the tourism ecosystem.

The success of the Shakti Scheme (the Shakti Scheme in Karnataka is allowing female citizens of the state to travel in local buses for free) demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class facilities,” stated Sri H.K. Patil.

Chief Minister Sri Siddaramaiah further cemented Karnataka’s vision by unveiling the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2025-2029, urging investors, tour operators, and industry professionals to join hands in making Karnataka a top global tourism destination. KITE- Karnataka2025 presents a wide range of opportunities for business-to-business networking, with over 400 hosted buyers from India and abroad engaging with more than 150 Karnataka-based stakeholders. The event showcased Karnataka’s tourism assets, including heritage sites, adventure tourism, wellness retreats, and eco-tourism initiatives. Cultural performances celebrating Karnataka’s traditional music, dance, and cuisine further enhanced the event’s appeal.

The expo garnered strong backing from major trade and hospitality associations, including the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), India Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), and Karnataka Tourism Forum, among others.

Siddaramaiah said: “The government is committed to boost tourism in Karnataka by allocating signiﬁcant fund. We have allocated INR 440 crore for tourism over the last 2 years, and a new tourism policy for 2025-29 has been introduced with an INR 1 350 crore budget. The policy aims to foster innovation and promote responsible tourism, recognizing the sector’s potential in driving the state’s economic growth. The government is focused on positioning Karnataka as a premium travel destination.”

“The response we received from the event has been phenomenal, and the platform is equally beneﬁcial from the hospitality Industries point of view.”

“We have interacted with many serious buyers from MICE and inbound tour operator segments.”

Karnataka: One State – Many Worlds

The pride of the state is the modern, well-organized city of Bangalore – a magnet for business, conventions, conferences, and leisure travel with its world-class facilities and amenities including museums, markets, and convenient road system.

Over the years, Bangalore has become the epitome of high living.This fast-growing city’s vibrant lifestyle has made almost everything in terms of opulence available. With national and international brands, shopping malls, and a world-class golf club, Bangalore has created a destination in a league of its own. The destination has earned the moniker of “Garden City,” “Pensioners’ Paradise,” and more recently, “Silicon Valley of India.” Apart from holistic and other treatments, Bangalore, while retaining its original and fun folklore, has become known as a healing destination with its world-class hospitals and wellness.

The Pride of Top 2 Karnataka Heritage Sites

Hampi Better known for Virupaksha Temple, the iconic Chariot, and the ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, the historical city Hampi has a lot more to offer to travelers. In the era of experiential and slow travel, Hampi is a place to get immersed in. Set in a splendid and rugged boulder landscape, Hampi was once the capital city of mighty Vijayanagara. The ruins of this iconic location evoke the memories of the grandeur of the royalty of the time. The historic town, the “World’s Largest Open-Air Museum,” is classiﬁed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO. The royal city located on the banks of River Tungabhadra has so much to absorb and indulge in apart from the massive ruins and its stories. There are a lot more things to do in Hampi to make a heritage holiday into an experiential tour.

Gol Gumbaz – Second Largest Dome in Size Only to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome

Gol Gumbaz the second largest dome in size only to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome and is the most famous monument in Vijayapura. It is the tomb of Mohammed Adil Shah (ruled 1627–1657). A particular attraction in this monument is the central chamber, where every sound is echoed seven times.

Gol Gumbaz is a strikingly imposing structure, rising 51 meters above the nearby city of Vijayapura and representing one of the most important examples of late medieval Indo-Islamic architecture. It means “circular dome,” and this famous mausoleum also houses a sound theatre.

With a diameter of 44 meters, the dome of Gol Gumbaz ranks among the largest domes in the pre-modern world and is supported by a series of interlocking column-less arches. A balcony encircles the interior of the dome, creating the so-called “whispering gallery.”

Siddaramaiah stated, “I strongly believe the exhibition should be an annual aﬀair, which will further strengthen Karnataka‘s position of the tourism front.”