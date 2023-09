The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that weather in most parts of the country including Karachi will likely remain hot and humid for the next three days.

The weather forecast department predicts that the maximum temperature in the port city could reach 36°C.

Meanwhile, the temperature is predicted to hover between 33 to 35°C in the next three days (Sunday to Tuesday).

The Meteorological Office said that winds will continue to blow from the west and southwest.