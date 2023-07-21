Kalitta Air Increases Pilot Pay and Retirement

7 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Kalitta Air will increase its crewmember nonelective contribution to the 401(k) plan.

As part of the agreement reached with Kalitta Air Pilot Union and Kalitta Air Master Executive Council (MEC), Kalitta Air will increase its crewmember nonelective contribution to the 401(k) plan from seven percent to 12 percent.

Kalitta Air will also compensate new pilots at the full First Officer rate as soon as the pilot begins Kalitta Air training.

