The new 200-room Marriott Hotel in Tokyo is only a 20-minute drive from Haneda International Airport. JW Marriott Tokyo, a new sky-high luxury hotel, is set to open on October 2. The hotel has a pool, a fitness center, and a spa.

The hotel will occupy floors 23-30 in the South Tower in Takanawa City, a shopping and entertainment district around Japan’s first railway site.

The hotel comes with a price tag of $1030 or more per night.