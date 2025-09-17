Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

JW Marriott Tokyo Close to Haneda Airport Opens With Rooms from $1030

Add Comment
September 17, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Marriott
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The new 200-room Marriott Hotel in Tokyo is only a 20-minute drive from Haneda International Airport. JW Marriott Tokyo, a new sky-high luxury hotel, is set to open on October 2. The hotel has a pool, a fitness center, and a spa.

The hotel will occupy floors 23-30 in the South Tower in Takanawa City, a shopping and entertainment district around Japan’s first railway site.

jw tyojw reception 18293:Wide Hor?wid=1336&fit=constrain | eTurboNews | eTN
Rooms at JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo | Marriott Bonvoy
View the accommodations at JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo. Choose & book your room directly to get exclusive rates.

The hotel comes with a price tag of $1030 or more per night.

You may also like

Leave a Comment