JW Marriott opens its new hotel in Reston Station, Virginia. A 247-room luxury hotel in the heart of the city is the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented community in the Washington, D.C. region. This extraordinary new hotel marks the brand’s debut property in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Situated in a master-planned community built with intention and ambition that attracts affluent professionals, global firms, and cultured travelers seeking a high-touch, sophisticated stay, the hotel features stylishly appointed guest rooms that offer sweeping views from Northern Virginia to Bethesda.