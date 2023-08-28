Junior Chef Cook Off Competition Quarterfinalists Announced

Eight aspiring chefs will compete for a top prize under the theme “Feed the Future” at the Junior Chef Cook Off Competition.

Twelve aspiring chefs were selected to take part in the competition for the last 6 weeks. Last Saturday, following an elimination round, the 8 quarterfinalists were chosen and announced during last night’s Barbados Food and Rum Festival’s Sponsors and Media Launch at Fustic House, St. Lucy.



The Quarterfinalists are:

Dejuan Toppin

Rojae Griffith

Raphael Blenman

Achan Callendar

Mya Thornhill

Sian Edwards

Domonique Grant

Jade Harewood

About the Competition

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc remains committed to empowering the next generation of Barbadian chefs.



The Junior Chefs will undergo an 8-week training which will include culinary and destination tours, challenges and elimination rounds. For most of the rounds, contestants will work as individuals, however, there will be the occasional team challenges and they will be given the opportunity to hone their skills under the mentorship of the esteemed Chef Peter Edey.



This year a tourism component will be introduced to the competition so participants will be out in the field during the training process to get hands-on experience. Additionally, the entire competition will be filmed and curated similar to MasterChef Junior and Chopped Junior



The final 8 contestants will then compete in the semi-finals and the top four will battle in the finals to see who the next Junior Chef Champion will be. This year the stakes are higher, and the prizes are even bigger as one winner will receive BBD $3000 cash, a scholarship to the Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute and an internship at the historic Crane Resort Barbados.



The Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition is a signature Festival event and epitomizes the overall Festival’s theme of “Feed the Future.” The finals take place on Saturday, October 21 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Bajan Fair, which is a new family friendly event added to this year’s line-up.



Admission for the Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition finals is US$15.



Tickets for the Festival including Junior Chef will be available for purchase at foodandrum.com.



For more information on the Festival and Junior Chef, visit foodandrum.com and follow @foodandrumbarbados on Instagram and Facebook.



